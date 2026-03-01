He's on a Quest to Visit the World's Least Accessible Spots

If your dream trip involves flying somewhere warm and ordering a drink, Chris Brown is very much not your travel twin. Writing for the Wall Street Journal , Jacob Bunge profiles the 64-year-old British adventurer, who has set out to stand, however briefly, at every "pole of inaccessibility" on Earth. Those are the points on each continent farthest from the sea, plus Point Nemo, the spot in the Pacific most distant from land.

Some stops are relatively tame (a couple hours' drive from the Rapid City, South Dakota, airport and a short walk got him to North America's pole). Others, not so much. Getting to his desired spot in the Central African Republic required the use of armed soldiers and a helicopter; an icebreaker captain helped him reach his Arctic pole.

Brown double-checks locations with geographers and mapping software and sometimes visits multiple candidate points to preempt online nitpicking. His final target: the Eurasian pole, which he has pinpointed to one of two spots in northwestern China. Read the full article for more on Brown, who came up with the idea in 2018 while he was "part of an expedition to convene the world's highest-altitude dinner party" on Mount Everest.