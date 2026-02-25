Larry Summers Resigns From Harvard

Larry Summers' long Harvard run is ending under a Jeffrey Epstein-shaped cloud. The university says the former Harvard president and prominent economist will formally step down from teaching at the close of the academic year. Summers has been on leave since November and will not return to the classroom before his departure, a spokesman said, per the New York Times . The decision comes "in connection with" the university's review of newly released Justice Department documents detailing Summers' sustained ties to Epstein, according to the spokesman.

Summers has also resigned as co-director of Harvard's Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government, a role he had held since 2011, the Harvard Crimson reports. In November, Summers said he would step back from public life after emails revealed that he had a long and friendly relationship with Epstein from at least 2013 to 2019. Summers even sought advice from Epstein on a relationship with a woman he described as a mentee.

Summers, who served as Treasury secretary for the last two years of Bill Clinton's administration, cut his ties with organizations including OpenAI and the New York Times after the emails were released. He was also banned for life by the American Economic Association. In a statement, the 71-year-old called it a "difficult decision" to resign, expressed gratitude for five decades at Harvard, and said that as president emeritus and retired professor he plans to continue work on global economic issues through research and commentary.