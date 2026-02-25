Man Dies While Charging Phone in Snow-Covered Car

A Rhode Island college student who appears to have been charging his phone in an idling car during Monday's blizzard died of carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities say. Police in Newport said they found 21-year-old Salve Regina University student Joseph Boutros unconscious in a running vehicle around 7:20pm in a parking lot, WMUR reports. The car was blanketed in snow, including the tailpipe, which prevented fumes from escaping. Boutros was taken to Newport Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after. "This tragic incident was accidental and a reminder to be vigilant to keep exhaust pipes clear of snow and debris when vehicles are idling," said Newport Police Capt. Joseph Carroll.