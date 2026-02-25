Man Dies While Charging Phone in Snow-Covered Car

A Rhode Island college student who appears to have been charging his phone in an idling car during Monday's blizzard died of carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities say. Police in Newport said they found 21-year-old Salve Regina University student Joseph Boutros unconscious in a running vehicle around 7:20pm in a parking lot, WMUR reports. The car was blanketed in snow, including the tailpipe, which prevented fumes from escaping. Boutros was taken to Newport Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after. "This tragic incident was accidental and a reminder to be vigilant to keep exhaust pipes clear of snow and debris when vehicles are idling," said Newport Police Capt. Joseph Carroll.
The National Weather Service says Newport saw about 20 inches of snow from the storm. Salve Regina President Kelli J. Armstrong said the university community is mourning the "tragic loss" of Boutros. "Our hearts ache with Joseph's family, teammates, faculty, coaches, friends and all who loved him," she said. Armstrong said Boutros, a member of the university's football team, was a criminal justice and criminology major from Long Island, New York, the Providence Journal reports.