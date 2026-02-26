Ardern Moves 'Across the Ditch'

Jacinda Ardern is joining a well-worn path out of New Zealand: the one that leads to Australia. A spokesperson for the former prime minister confirmed that Ardern and her family are based in Australia "for the moment," saying they have work there. "The family has been traveling for a few years now," her office said, per the Guardian . Australian media have been tracking Ardern's apparent house-hunting in Sydney and sightings in coastal towns south of the city, the New York Times reports. Her relocation puts a high-profile face on a broader shift.

More than 1% of New Zealand's population left in the year ending last October, with about half heading "across the ditch" in search of better pay and better job prospects. Ardern, who was in office from 2017 to 2023 and became an international figure for her handling of crises including the Christchurch mosque attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, stepped down as prime minister in the face of domestic discontent over the economy and housing. Since then, she's taken on global roles, including fellowships at Harvard and Oxford and a trusteeship of Prince William's Earthshot Prize. Her spokesperson framed the Australian base as practical—leaving her close enough for "more time back home in New Zealand."