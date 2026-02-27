Nearly Blind Refugee Dies After Feds Drop Him at Doughnut Shop

Buffalo mayor says man's death is 'deeply disturbing'
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 27, 2026 5:41 AM CST
This image made from video provided by WKBW.COM shows a family friend holding a missing person flyer for Nurul Amin Shah Alam, on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, in Buffalo, NY.   (WKBW.COM via AP)

A nearly blind refugee from Myanmar who disappeared after US Border Patrol agents dropped him off at a Buffalo doughnut shop was found dead on the street five days later, prompting a police investigation and complaints from city officials that he'd been abandoned without care for his safety. Nurul Amin Shah Alam, 56, was detained by Border Patrol agents on Feb. 19 after his release from a county jail, but was let go that same day after federal authorities determined he wasn't eligible for deportation, the AP reports.

  • The agents brought him to a Tim Hortons restaurant north of Buffalo's downtown, around five miles from his home, and dropped him there, authorities and advocates said. His family, which had initially expected him to walk out of jail, wasn't informed he had been released. Shah Alam's lawyer reported him missing to Buffalo police on Feb. 22 after learning that an area immigration detention center didn't have him in custody.

  • Shah Alam was found dead Tuesday night near the downtown arena where the Buffalo Sabres play. It was unclear how he got there from the Tim Hortons, several miles away, or when he died. The county medical examiner was investigating the cause of death, health officials said Thursday. During the days Shah Alam was missing, temperatures in Buffalo fell below freezing and light snow fell.
  • The Buffalo Police Department told reporters that the medical examiner had concluded that the death was "health related" and ruled out exposure or homicide, but the Erie County Department of Health later disputed that, saying no determination had been made. Detectives were investigating Shah Alam's death, which was first reported by the Investigative Post.
  • Khaleda Shah, a family friend and spokesperson, said the family wants justice. "We do not want his death to just go to waste," she said Thursday at Shah Alam's funeral. "We want his death to bring awareness to his community, his family, his community at large. We want his name, his story to be a voice for those who are still suffering."

  • In a statement, Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan said the death was "preventable" and "deeply disturbing," People reports. "A vulnerable man—nearly blind and unable to speak English—was left alone on a cold winter night with no known attempt to leave him in a safe, secure location," Ryan said. "That decision from US Customs and Border Protection was unprofessional and inhumane."
  • Shah Alam arrived in the United States with his wife and two of his children in December 2024 in search of opportunity for his family, said Imran Fazal, who knows the family. He had worked in construction for many years previously in Malaysia.
  • Buffalo police arrested Shah Alam a year ago after an incident that resulted in minor injuries to two officers. He was initially indicted on charges of assault, burglary, and criminal mischief, according to Erie County DA Mike Keane. Prosecutors said he had two metal poles when he approached the officers. Fazal said the arrest was a misunderstanding based on the language barrier and cultural differences, and that Shah Alam had been taking shelter from the snow near a house at the time. An attorney said Shah Alam didn't understand officers' orders to drop a curtain rod he had been using as a cane, the Guardian reports.

  • Shah Alam ultimately pleaded guilty Feb. 9 to misdemeanor charges of trespassing and possession of a weapon and was scheduled to be sentenced in March. Keane said he had offered a reduced plea "in the interest of justice." One factor was avoiding the mandatory deportation that would result from a felony conviction, he said.
  • Fazal said the family was able to post bail and went to the county jail Feb. 19 expecting Shah Alam to be freed. "The family was waiting in the waiting room," Fazal said. "They were thinking he was just coming out." But since federal Border Patrol had lodged an immigration detainer after his arrest, the Erie County Sheriff's Office followed standard practice and informed the federal agency about his pending release.
  • Ryan said Shah Alam was initially taken to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, which did not take him. Shah Alam's family searched for him after his attorney was notified about the nighttime drop-off at a Tim Hortons, but could not locate him, said Fazal, who called it "a complete failure of the system."

