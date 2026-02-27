Nearly Blind Refugee Dies After Feds Drop Him at Doughnut Shop

A nearly blind refugee from Myanmar who disappeared after US Border Patrol agents dropped him off at a Buffalo doughnut shop was found dead on the street five days later, prompting a police investigation and complaints from city officials that he'd been abandoned without care for his safety. Nurul Amin Shah Alam, 56, was detained by Border Patrol agents on Feb. 19 after his release from a county jail, but was let go that same day after federal authorities determined he wasn't eligible for deportation, the AP reports.

The agents brought him to a Tim Hortons restaurant north of Buffalo's downtown, around five miles from his home, and dropped him there, authorities and advocates said. His family, which had initially expected him to walk out of jail, wasn't informed he had been released. Shah Alam's lawyer reported him missing to Buffalo police on Feb. 22 after learning that an area immigration detention center didn't have him in custody.