Transgender Kansans Sue Over Law Voiding Driver's Licenses

Kansas just told some residents their driver's licenses no longer count, and two transgender men are asking a judge to step in. They sued the state Friday after a new law took effect that voids licenses and birth certificates reflecting a gender different from a person's sex assigned at birth. The measure, which affects about 1,700 license holders, also lets private citizens seek damages from transgender people who use bathrooms that don't match their birth sex, the New York Times reports. The plaintiffs, represented by the ACLU, are seeking an immediate order blocking enforcement, arguing the law violates the Kansas Constitution's protections for due process, equal protection, personal autonomy, and free expression by forcing them to carry IDs that contradict their lived gender.

Both plaintiffs have lived as men for many years, according to court filings. The law "puts transgender people in danger any time they interact with law enforcement or apply for a job or for housing or public benefits," Seldin tells Reuters. "The mismatch between how they present themselves in the world and their driver's license puts them at risk of discrimination or violence, and so that's why many trans people choose to change the sex markers on our licenses so that we can live as ourselves in society and keep ourselves safe." Transgender Kansans were allowed to change gender markers on licenses before a judge halted the practice in 2023. A court allowed the changes to resume last year.

Republican lawmakers overrode Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's veto to enact the law. Transgender Kansans this week received letters warning their licenses were "immediately" invalid and must be surrendered, with no grace period, prompting some to rush for replacements and others to wait and see what the state does next. Anthony Alvarez, a 21-year-old senior at the University of Kansas who changed his passport marker to "M" when he was 19, tells the Times that some of his transgender friends are considering leaving the state after graduation for somewhere with policies that respect their identities.