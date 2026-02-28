More Repercussions for LA Schools Chief After FBI Raid

Alberto Carvalho, the superintendent of Los Angeles public schools in the nation's second-largest district, was put on paid leave on Friday, two days after the FBI served search warrants at his home and the district's headquarters. Authorities haven't provided details of the nature of the investigation involving the district, which serves more than 500,000 students, nor have they accused Carvalho of any wrongdoing, per the AP . The Los Angeles Unified School District's Board of Education unanimously voted to place Carvalho on leave pending the outcome of the investigation after two days of deliberation behind closed doors. The board said in a statement that its decision was intended to minimize any disruption to its mission of teaching students.

Andres Chait, the chief of school operations, was named acting superintendent. "Our focus remains clear: to ensure stability, continuity, and strong leadership for our students, families, and employees," Chait said in a statement. Carvalho, who became superintendent in 2022, hasn't responded to a request for comment. He previously led the public schools in Miami. The FBI on Wednesday also searched a third location near Miami. The Miami Herald reported that the Florida property belonged to Debra Kerr, who previously worked with AllHere, an education tech firm that had a contract with LA schools before it collapsed and its leader was indicted for fraud.

In 2024, Carvalho heavily touted a deal with AllHere for an AI chatbot named "Ed" designed to help students. But about three months after unveiling the technology and paying the company $3 million, the district dropped its dealings with AllHere, which collapsed into bankruptcy. Months later, founder Joanna Smith-Griffin was charged with securities and wire fraud, along with identity theft. Carvalho has denied personal involvement in the selection of AllHere, per the Los Angeles Times. The school district said in a statement on Wednesday that it's cooperating with the probe and has no further information "at this time." More here.