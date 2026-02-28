Trump Suggests Cruz for the Supreme Court

President Trump floated a familiar name on Friday for a future Supreme Court seat during a Texas rally: Sen. Ted Cruz. Speaking at an event in Corpus Christi, Trump praised the Republican senator as "an amazing guy" and said he was thinking of nominating him for the high court, despite Cruz having said in January that he wasn't interested in the job. Trump leaned into Cruz's reputation on Capitol Hill, joking that both parties would back his confirmation just to move him out of the Senate, USA Today reports. There are no vacancies on the court now.

"He'll get 100% of the Democrat vote, 100% of the Republican vote," Trump said, calling Cruz "such a pain in the a--" but also "so good and so talented." Cruz might or might not give Trump a court ally on the issue bothering him most at the moment; the president is unhappy with the Supreme Court over its ruling taking down most of his tariffs. Although Cruz told Fox Business last year that he's "not a fan of tariffs," per the Hill, he said in a CNBC News interview last week that the Supreme Court's tariffs ruling was wrong.