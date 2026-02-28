Strikes Have 'Paralyzed' Iran's Intelligence Agency

Iran's intelligence nerve center evidently has been hit hard in the US-Israel bombardment of Tehran. The Washington Post , citing a senior Western security official, reports that weekend airstrikes on Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security killed at least four senior figures, including the heads of counterterrorism and counterintelligence, and have thrown the powerful spy service into disarray. MOIS, which combines foreign intelligence and domestic security roles, is often described as Iran's rough counterpart to the CIA.

While the official didn't specify which country carried out the strike on MOIS headquarters, another source told the Post that Israel has focused on Iranian leadership and intelligence targets as the US hits military sites. Among those said to be killed are counterintelligence chief Jalal Pour Hossein, counterterrorism chief Ali Khorandish, and chief of staff Seid Yahiya Hamedi. The Western official described the service as "paralyzed," saying, "Everything is falling apart there."