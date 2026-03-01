Governor Lets PB4WEGO License Plate Stand

New York's governor is letting a bathroom joke slide. Long Island's Seth Bykofsky can keep driving with his "PB4WEGO" vanity plate after Gov. Kathy Hochul personally intervened to reverse the DMV's decision to revoke it as "objectionable," reports USA Today . In an Instagram video , Hochul phoned Bykofsky to say she loved the plate and called it a "public service," adding that everyone needs a reminder to use the restroom before hitting the road, per the New York Post .

The lighthearted fight over the plate had briefly turned political: After the DMV pulled it, the 69-year-old Bykofsky jokingly announced an independent run for governor on Facebook, pledging to defend the right to "Pee Before We Go." Following Hochul's call and the plate's reinstatement, he "suspended" his faux campaign and framed the outcome as a win for free expression. New York's DMV rules bar phrases referring to bodily functions—unless the governor is on board.