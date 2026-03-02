US Intelligence Did Not Suggest Preemptive Strike From Iran: Sources

Trump administration officials told congressional staff in private briefings Sunday that US intelligence did not suggest Iran was preparing to launch a preemptive strike against the US, three people familiar with the briefings said, per the AP. The administration officials instead acknowledged there was a more general threat in the region from Iran's missiles and proxy forces, two of the people said. The third person, however, said the administration emphasized that Iran's missiles and proxy forces posed an imminent threat to US personnel and allies in the region. The officials did not provide any clarity about what would happen next in Iran after the joint US-Israeli operation, the two people said. All three people insisted on anonymity to discuss details that have not been made public.