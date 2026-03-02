Live Nation Heads to Court

Live Nation's decade-plus run as the dominant force in live music is about to face its biggest test yet. As the New York Times reports, a federal jury trial opens Monday in Manhattan that could reshape how concerts are booked, promoted, and ticketed in the US—and determine whether the Ticketmaster parent has been illegally muscling out rivals. The Justice Department and attorneys general from 39 states and DC say Live Nation has built intertwined monopolies in touring, venues, and ticketing, using its clout to pressure arenas and amphitheaters into exclusive Ticketmaster deals and to push artists to use Live Nation as promoter. The DOJ gave the Ticketmaster-Live Nation merger a greenlight in 2010.