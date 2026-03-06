Peak Bloom Prediction for DC Cherry Blossoms Is Here

Washington's signature trees now have a target date for their big show, WTOP reports. The National Park Service says the Yoshino cherry trees around the Tidal Basin are expected to hit peak bloom between March 29 and April 1—about a day later than last year. The timing, announced Thursday in suitably dramatic fashion via an ice sculpture reveal, could shift if late-season cold or storms move in, NBC Washington reports; a cooperative forecast can stretch peak bloom to roughly 10 days. Even if the blossoms run early or late, the National Cherry Blossom Festival will go on as scheduled, with events slated for March 20 through April 12.