Team USA Hero, Pop Star Are Now a Thing

Jack Hughes' golden goal for Team USA disappointed a lot of Canadians, but he's got at least one of them in his corner: US Weekly reports that the 24-year-old is now "exclusively" dating Canadian pop star Tate McRae, 22. The two were spotted together late last year, but the celeb outlet reports that things have moved from casual to exclusive since then.
TMZ notes that McRae is a big hockey fan who might have a type: She previously dated Cole Sillinger of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Hughes, meanwhile, is back to playing for the New Jersey Devils, who look destined to miss the playoffs next month, and McRae wrapped up her Miss Possessive Tour in the fall.