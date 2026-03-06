Deputy Spots Sheriff's Vehicle Swerving 'All Over Roadway'

A Georgia sheriff is facing a DUI charge after a deputy spotted his county-issued SUV swerving "all over the roadway" in broad daylight. Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch was arrested around 10:30am on Feb. 27 after one of his deputies recognized his vehicle and radioed the Georgia State Patrol to handle the stop, according to a police report cited by Fox 5 Atlanta. The deputy followed the vehicle to a residence. The deputy said that when a state trooper arrived, the sheriff was so unsteady on his feet he wasn't sure if he could make it to the trooper's vehicle, WSB-TV reports. The trooper reported a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath" and said Couch admitted he had been drinking.