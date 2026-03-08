At Fire Stations, 'Jarring' Alarms Are Fading Away

Until recently, a call coming into the Danbury Fire Department meant alarms and tones immediately blasting at high volume—startling the firefighters before they headed out to scenes that could get their hearts pumping even faster. Capt. Kevin Lunnie said the effect could be "overwhelming." He noticed a big jump in his heart rate when the alerts went off, which isn't a good thing in a profession where heart problems are the leading cause of on-duty deaths, per the AP . But the city is now taking a gentler approach. A new system that went online in September includes alarms that start softer before gradually increasing in volume, while a computerized voice calmly announces the information the firefighters need to know about the incoming emergency.

"It's much easier on your nervous system," Lunnie said. Danbury, a city of around 87,000 people in southwestern Connecticut, is using the new alerts in its five fire stations, joining thousands of other departments around the US and world aiming to both reduce stress and improve response times. The new alarm is seen as both calmer and clearer than the old system, which began with full-volume single tones followed by a cacophony of longer ones. Dispatchers would previously announce the calls over the station speaker system, which firefighters said could be static-y hard to understand. "Most people found it very jarring," Lunnie said of the system.

The new setup is integrated into the computer-aided dispatching system. So when a dispatcher takes an emergency call and logs the initial information, it can alert the stations and units faster than department staff, while also sending the call information to firefighters' phones and watches. The result, according to Danbury Assistant Fire Chief William Lounsbury, is quicker response times. Advocates of the gentler approach also point to a decade-old study that found alert systems using an immediately loud sound increased firefighter heart rates by a median of seven beats a minute, compared with five beats a minute under a system that phased in the volume.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, of the 51 on-duty firefighter deaths in the US in 2024, 20 were caused by sudden cardiac death, the leading cause of the fatalities. Last year, the NFPA issued new standards for fire station alerts that include using alarms and tones that start at lower volumes, as well as calm, computerized voices, citing the need to reduce stress. The International Association of Fire Fighters, a union representing more than 360,000 firefighters and paramedics in the US and Canada, also supports progressive-volume alerting systems. But it is seeking specific standards on how they are designed.