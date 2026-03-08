World | Princess Eugenie Andrew's Daughter Leaves Human Rights Group Princess Eugenie and Anti-Slavery International have ended their ties By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Mar 8, 2026 8:46 AM CDT Copied Then-Prince Andrew and his daughter, Princess Eugenie, arrive ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File) It appears that the fallout from Prince Andrew's Jeffrey Epstein scandal is affecting one of his daughters, too. Princess Eugenie's name has quietly vanished from the masthead of the world's oldest human rights organization, reports the Guardian. Anti-Slavery International confirmed that Eugenie's stint as patron has ended after seven years, but it offered no explanation as it thanked her for her support. Eugenie, a director at the Hauser & Wirth art gallery, has built a public profile around campaigning against modern slavery and trafficking. Her father, meanwhile, has lost his royal status because of his long ties to Epstein and the latter's trafficking network. The 35-year-old Eugenie also is co-founder of a separate charity, the Anti-Slavery Collective, notes the Observer. She is the youngest daughter of Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and she has an older sister, Princess Beatrice. Eugenie has not commented publicly on her father's troubles. Read These Next Barack Obama takes on Donald Trump, without ever saying his name. Respiratory virus that lacks vaccine is spreading. They wanted a 'teacup pig.' Ooops. He made 6 figures betting the government couldn't spend less. Report an error