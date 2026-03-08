Andrew's Daughter Leaves Human Rights Group

It appears that the fallout from Prince Andrew's Jeffrey Epstein scandal is affecting one of his daughters, too. Princess Eugenie's name has quietly vanished from the masthead of the world's oldest human rights organization, reports the Guardian . Anti-Slavery International confirmed that Eugenie's stint as patron has ended after seven years, but it offered no explanation as it thanked her for her support.

Eugenie, a director at the Hauser & Wirth art gallery, has built a public profile around campaigning against modern slavery and trafficking. Her father, meanwhile, has lost his royal status because of his long ties to Epstein and the latter's trafficking network. The 35-year-old Eugenie also is co-founder of a separate charity, the Anti-Slavery Collective, notes the Observer. She is the youngest daughter of Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and she has an older sister, Princess Beatrice. Eugenie has not commented publicly on her father's troubles.