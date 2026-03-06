Beach Boys Veteran Leaves the Road After 6 Decades

Bruce Johnston has decided 61 years on the road is enough—at least for now. The longtime Beach Boys member, who signed on in 1965 when Brian Wilson quit touring, is stepping away from the band's live lineup after an estimated 6,000 shows, leaving Mike Love as the sole classic-era member in the touring version of the group, reports Rolling Stone. Johnston, 83, said he's entering "Part Three" of his career, focusing on songwriting and launching a speaking-tour venture inspired in part by Cary Grant, with help from John Stamos. He added that this is "isn't goodbye," and that he'll still pop up for select shows.