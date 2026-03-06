Beach Boys Veteran Leaves the Road After 6 Decades

Bruce Johnston has decided 61 years on the road is enough—at least for now. The longtime Beach Boys member, who signed on in 1965 when Brian Wilson quit touring, is stepping away from the band's live lineup after an estimated 6,000 shows, leaving Mike Love as the sole classic-era member in the touring version of the group, reports Rolling Stone. Johnston, 83, said he's entering "Part Three" of his career, focusing on songwriting and launching a speaking-tour venture inspired in part by Cary Grant, with help from John Stamos. He added that this is "isn't goodbye," and that he'll still pop up for select shows.
Johnston, who wrote Beach Boys tracks including "Disney Girls" and co-wrote Barry Manilow's "I Write the Songs," otherwise played his final full show with the band in January. His live slot is being filled by Chris Cron, frontman of the tribute act Pet Sounds Live. Love praised Johnston as one of the greats and said he expects to keep working with him in the studio. Johnston is slated to rejoin the group for a July 4th weekend run at the Hollywood Bowl marking the nation's 250th birthday. The band also is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the "Pet Sounds" album, per USA Today.