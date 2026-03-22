Harvard Fellow Became Legendary Weed Smuggler

Harvey Prager is not your usual pot smuggler. Before all was said and done, he built a countercultural maritime empire and then swapped it for an AIDS hospice and a law career. In a long narrative for Rolling Stone , Jack Crosbie traces how the Harvard fellow bailed on academia in the 1970s, then bought a barely seaworthy sailboat and gradually turned it into the hub of a multimillion-dollar smuggling ring that moved tens of thousands of pounds of Colombian marijuana to Maine and Florida. Prager and his crew lived large in Key West and across the Caribbean, crossing paths with Jimmy Buffett and Mick Fleetwood while pointedly refusing to carry cocaine, which had begun surging in popularity. Around that time, the cartels began moving in.

Prager and his crew didn't see themselves as traffickers in the traditional sense. To them, marijuana laws felt arbitrary, and the work carried a mix of freedom, risk, and purpose. That self-image helped blur a basic reality: They were running a large criminal enterprise. The story's second act is stranger: a busted run in Maine, years on the run in Europe and the islands, and then a London bank robbery that exposed his identity—thieves opened his security-deposit box, revealing his papers—and forced a choice. Prager turned himself in, then proposed funding and running an AIDS hospice with his drug money instead of going to prison. A federal judge said yes. Today, he's a civil-rights lawyer in Brooklyn—who lives in the same apartment building as the Rolling Stone writer. Read the full, twisting story, headlined "The Last Great Weed Smuggler."