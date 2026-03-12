Morrissey Calls Off Gig After Night in 'Indescribable Hell'

British rock star Morrissey won't perform a concert in Valencia after festivities in the Spanish city kept him from getting a proper night's rest, the former frontman of The Smiths said Thursday. A statement posted on Morrissey's website on the morning of the concert said that the "scheduled show in Valencia has been rendered impossible due to sleep deprivation." Morrissey arrived in Valencia on Wednesday after a two-day drive from Milan, the website said, but "any form of sleep or rest throughout the night was impossible due to festival noise / loud techno singing / megaphone announcements. This experience has left Morrissey in a catatonic state."

The statement added in bold print that the show "is not canceled. Circumstances render the show impossible," making it unclear if it will be rescheduled. The website said Morrissey described his hotel as "indescribable hell" and said: "It will take me one year to recover. And that is an understatement." The 66-year-old Morrissey is touring to promote his album "Makeup Is a Lie," his first album in six years, which was released earlier this month. It is the 14th solo album for the ex-singer of The Smiths, an iconic 1980s band. The "Las Fallas" festival in Valencia, a city on Spain's eastern Mediterranean coast, is famous for its noisy street parties. It culminates in the burning of huge, handmade papier-maché sculptures, which this year takes place on March 19.

The Guardian notes that "anyone who thinks they're going to get some sleep during Las Fallas in Valencia hasn't done their homework." The festival officially begins on March 15 but concerts and fireworks begin much earlier. Morrissey called off almost half of his 64 scheduled concerts last year, including all seven dates on his South America tour, according to fan site We Heart M. In January, he canceled or postponed five out the 21 concerts on his schedule for 2026, including four in the US, Rolling Stone reports.