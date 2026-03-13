Cuba Confirms Talks With US as Fuel Crisis Deepens

Cuba just confirmed what had previously only been whispered about: It's been talking to the Trump administration. President Miguel Diaz-Canel acknowledged on state media that his government is in early-stage discussions with Washington, framing them as an attempt to address "bilateral differences" and explore whether both sides are willing to take "concrete actions" to help their citizens, per the New York Times . He cautioned that any progress would be slow, saying Cuba remains "in the initial phases" of the process.

The admission comes as Cuba faces a deepening fuel crisis after President Trump moved against Venezuela, its main oil supplier, and warned other countries not to step in. Public transport and some medical services have already been cut back, with experts estimating the island could run out of fuel this month. "The impact is tremendous," Diaz-Canel said in his speech, per the AP. Trump has publicly predicted that Cuba's government is near collapse and hinted a deal is coming, suggesting travel restrictions would then be relaxed, per the Times. "Cuba's at the end of the line," Trump said late last week. "They have no money. They have no oil."

Per USA Today, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his team have been in hush-hush talks with Raulito Castro, the grandson of former Cuban leader Raul Castro, the brother of Fidel Castro who selected Diaz-Canel to follow his own tenure. Analysts say any substantial agreement would likely hinge on major changes in Cuba, including freeing political prisoners and loosening one-party rule. Havana has so far announced plans to release 51 prisoners. The White House hasn't yet commented on the talks underway.