Zendaya: People Keep Asking About AI Wedding Photos

Zendaya says her real life keeps getting interrupted by a fake wedding. On Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, the Euphoria star said she's been repeatedly congratulated in public over AI-generated photos that appear to show her marrying longtime partner and Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, the BBC reports. "People were like, 'Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous,'" she recalled, adding that she had to explain, "They're AI. They're not real." She said "many people" in her own circle were convinced the ceremony depicted in the photos had actually happened—and some were upset they hadn't been invited.

Zendaya dodged Kimmel's attempt to pin down her relationship status, joking "Really? I haven't seen any of them," when asked about rumors she and Holland had secretly wed. The lifelike images, which place the couple in formal wedding attire at what looks like Lake Como, Italy, began circulating widely this month after being posted on X by a creator known as AK and on Instagram by Juan Regueira Rodriguez. One viral image shows Holland holding a Spider-Man mask; Rodriguez labeled the set an AI "artistic recreation," but many fans apparently missed the fine print. Some of the fake images show celebrities including Robert Downey Jr., Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield as wedding guests.

Zendaya told Kimmel she had brought along some footage to "clear up the confusion," People reports. It turned out to be a clip of Zendaya playing a bride in her upcoming movie The Drama, with Holland's head pasted over that of co-star Robert Pattinson. "It would seem as if somebody just crudely pasted Tom's head over Robert's head," Kimmel observed. "No … that was real footage," Zendaya replied, insisting, "That wasn't AI, I was there."