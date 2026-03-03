Zendaya, Tom Holland Secretly Got Married, Stylist Claims

Zendaya may have secretly tied the knot with Tom Holland—if her stylist is to be believed, NBC News reports. Law Roach, who has worked with the actress for years, told Access Hollywood on the red carpet of the 2026 Actor Awards that "the wedding has already happened," adding "you missed it!" When pressed on whether he was telling the truth, Roach replied, "It's very true," then laughed and walked off. Zendaya's mom later shared the clip in an Instagram story captioned only, "The laugh...," E! Online reports.

Neither Zendaya nor Holland has commented, and their reps did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation. The pair, who met on the set of 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and went public as a couple in 2021 after being photographed kissing in a car, have long tried to keep their relationship mostly out of the spotlight. Engagement rumors spiked in early 2025 when Zendaya appeared at the Golden Globes wearing a sizable diamond ring on her left hand, but the couple didn't address the speculation—though months later, Holland confirmed Zendaya was his fiancee, People reports. As Zendaya told Elle in 2023, she aims to "protect the peace" when she can, while also accepting that she "can't hide."