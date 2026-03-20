Merger Poised to Shake Up Local TV News

America's biggest local TV owner just got a lot bigger, the Washington Post reports. Nexstar on Thursday said the Justice Department and the FCC signed off on its $6.2 billion purchase of rival Tegna, a move that will give it control of 265 stations and access to roughly 80% of US households. The deal advanced after FCC Chairman Brendan Carr unilaterally waived a long-standing rule that bars owners from reaching more than 39% of homes; Nexstar had been brushing that ceiling. Nexstar CEO Perry Sook hailed the merger as "essential to sustaining local journalism" and said the combined company will be better equipped to deliver local news and programming.