Polymarket Bets on US-Iran Ceasefire Raise Eyebrows

In a corner of the crypto world, war and wagers appear to be colliding. Experts tell the Guardian that a cluster of new accounts on online prediction platform Polymarket laid unusually large, well-timed bets on a US-Iran ceasefire that look a lot like someone trading on secret information. The platform has not publicly responded to the concerns, but it and fellow prediction market platform Kalshi have been rushing to ban insider trading as concern rises about bets related to the government.

Eight wallets, all created around March 21, collectively put down nearly $70,000 on a ceasefire before 31 March—a position that could pay out about $820,000. Another account that previously profited by betting on US strikes on Iran in late February also piled into the ceasefire market and has placed no other trades. Analysts note the accounts bought at market prices and may be controlled by a single trader splitting their stake across multiple wallets, a pattern one expert said often points to either a big player hiding their hand or insider dealing. Polymarket, which has Trump family-linked investors and is already under scrutiny for the possible facilitation of war profiteering, has seen the implied odds of a ceasefire jump from 6% to 24% since Saturday, with more than $21 million now riding on the outcome. Gizmodo flags the number of suspicious accounts at 10, and says winnings could exceed $1 million.