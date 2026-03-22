Shopping Centers Shift to Self-Care

Americans aren't just going to the mall for stuff anymore—they're going for self-care. The Wall Street Journal reports that for the first time, businesses that sell services, not products, now account for the majority of new retail leasing in the US. In 2025, salons, spas, gyms, bars, and restaurants took just over half of all leased retail space, up from about 40% 15 years ago, according to CoStar. The shift reflects a broader change in spending habits, as consumers increasingly prioritize experiences over goods. "Consumer dollars remain firmly pointed at services," says Brandon Svec, CoStar's national director of US retail analytics. "There's nothing to suggest that that's going to be shifting anytime soon."