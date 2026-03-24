Israel: We're Going to Hold Large Swath of Lebanon

Israel's defense minister is openly talking about holding a big slice of southern Lebanon for the long haul. In a statement Tuesday, Israel Katz said the military intends to maintain control of newly captured territory south of the Litani River—up to roughly 15 to 20 miles inside Lebanon, reports the New York Times . The territory amounts to about a tenth of the nation, notes Reuters . Katz's remarks signal a shift from short-term operations to a more permanent Israeli presence in Lebanon as fighting with Hezbollah escalates alongside a wider regional war with Iran.

"Hundreds of thousands of residents of southern Lebanon, who were evacuated, will not return south of the Litani River until the security of northern residents (Israelis living near the border) is assured," said Katz. Hezbollah already is vowing to fight what it calls an "existential threat" to Lebanon. "We have no choice but to confront this aggression and cling to the land," senior Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah tells Reuters. Israel has destroyed five bridges along the river this month, and the Lebanese health ministry says the Israeli attacks have killed more than 1,000 people.