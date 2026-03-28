New Trend in Weight-Loss Drugs: 'Casual' Users

She didn't want to overhaul her body—just lose a few pounds. In New York magazine, Melissa Dahl profiles an emerging group of "casual" users of GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and newer compounds such as retatrutide. They are not obese, not diabetic, and often not working with a doctor at all. These mostly women are buying vials through med spas, Instagram distributors, online compounders, and the like, then tinkering with microdoses learned from YouTube, TikTok, and friends to drop relatively modest amounts of weight. Some now treat the injections like Botox: something to cycle on and off when their jeans feel tight, a tool as much about mood and self-image as health.