'No Kings' Crowds Denounce Trump's Rule

Demonstrators turned out for "No Kings" rallies around the world on Saturday in opposition to President Trump and his policies involving the Iran war, immigration enforcement, elections, health care, the Epstein files, the environment—and authoritarianism. In Washington, Bill Jarcho was in a small group wearing tactical vests marked "LICE" to spoof ICE agents. "What we provide is mockery to the king," Jarcho said, per the AP. "It's about taking authoritarianism and making fun of it, which they hate." More than 3,300 events, the third wave of "No Kings" protests, were planned in all 50 states, per the Washington Post. Large rallies were held in cities and small ones on roadsides, including: