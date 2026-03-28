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No Kings

'No Kings' Crowds Denounce Trump's Rule

'They picked the wrong city,' Springsteen tells Minneapolis
Posted Mar 28, 2026 5:38 PM CDT
'No Kings' Crowds Denounce Trump's Rule
Anna Purnell of Forward! Marching Band yells into a megaphone while leading a chant during the "No Kings" march in Madison, Wis., on Saturday, March 28, 2026.   (Owen Ziliak/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

Demonstrators turned out for "No Kings" rallies around the world on Saturday in opposition to President Trump and his policies involving the Iran war, immigration enforcement, elections, health care, the Epstein files, the environment—and authoritarianism. In Washington, Bill Jarcho was in a small group wearing tactical vests marked "LICE" to spoof ICE agents. "What we provide is mockery to the king," Jarcho said, per the AP. "It's about taking authoritarianism and making fun of it, which they hate." More than 3,300 events, the third wave of "No Kings" protests, were planned in all 50 states, per the Washington Post. Large rallies were held in cities and small ones on roadsides, including:

  • Minneapolis: Organizers declared the city's rally the day's flagship event. Bruce Springsteen performed a song he wrote to protest the immigration operation that left two American citizens shot to death there by federal agents in January. "They picked the wrong city," Springsteen told a crowd of thousands, per the New York Times. "These invasions of American cities will not stand," he added. Gov. Tim Walz criticized Trump's comments about Somali immigrants, saying their descendants would still be in the US long after "the orange clown is in the dustbin of history." Instead of giving a speech, Jane Fonda read a statement from Becca Good, whose wife was one of the people killed by federal agents. "Everyone who was there when my wife was taken from me has had their lives destroyed that day, including those agents," she read, per CNN. "What we need is to stop destroying life." A huge sign placed on the state Capitol's steps read: "We had whistles, they had guns. The revolution starts in Minneapolis."
  • Washington, DC: Protesters headed to the military base where Stephen Miller, the White House aide overseeing deportation efforts, has been living, chanting for his removal. Some said, "We've got the people outside your door."

  • Paris: Several hundred people, mostly Americans living in France, gathered at the Bastille with members of labor unions and human rights organizations, per the AP. "I protest all of Trump's illegal, immoral, reckless, and feckless, endless wars," organizer Ada Shen said.
  • Topeka: A rally outside the Kansas Statehouse had people impersonating a frog king and Trump as a baby. Wendy Wyatt drove with a "Cats Against Trump" sign from Lawrence, 20 miles to the east, and planned to drive back to her hometown for a later rally there. "There are so many things" that upset her about the Trump administration, she said, though "this is very hopeful to me."
  • Manhattan: Protesters chanting while marched south from Midtown. One told CNN "there's not enough room on the sign to say why" she's protesting. "If we want a democracy," she added, "we have to participate in it and we have to save it."

  • Austin: Protesters came to the roadside park Auditorium Shores. Gilbert Martinez, a 93-year-old Korean War veteran, said Trump is reckless and the Iran war a diversion, per the Times. "That idiot is going to cause a lot of good military people to lose their lives," he said.
  • Portland, Oregon: A large crowd marched to a drum beat. One sign read, "So bad, even introverts are here."
  • Chicago: Saira Bensett, 60, said the gathering in Grant Park was cathartic. "When I watch the news it's often too much—the emotions I feel make me feel like I'm alone," she said. "So I wanted to be here to feel like I'm not by myself."

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