An Irish town is making a name for itself over an experiment that's been running for three years now: Giving kids a largely smartphone-free childhood. The New York Times checks in on Greystones, a coastal community south of Dublin, that has rallied behind a voluntary pledge not to buy smart devices for kids at least until they start secondary school, typically around age 12. The "It Takes a Village" effort, launched after the pandemic by school principals and parents alarmed by anxiety, sleep problems, and exposure to violent and sexual content online, has drawn voluntary pledges from about 70% of local families—and interest from national politicians and other countries.

The town has backed the pledge with workshops, phone-free events, and old-fashioned infrastructure: a youth café, busy sports clubs, and shopkeepers who act as backup when kids need to reach parents. Locals say the move hasn't "fixed" technology's downsides, but has blunted the "everyone else has one" argument and eased pressure on parents to hand over a smartphone in primary school. "If everybody doesn't have it, then they can't come to you and say, 'Well, Holly has a phone,' when I know she doesn't," says Greystones mother Kathy Sheehy in a previous tech feature at WBBJ. The model has inspired similar efforts in Britain and informed new Irish guidelines, even as advocates see it as a stopgap until stronger online safety rules arrive.