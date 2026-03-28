Former Prime Minister Held Over Protest Deaths

Police in Nepal arrested former Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli on Saturday over the deaths of dozens of people during violent protests in September that toppled the government and resulted in new elections. Authorities arrested the powerful Communist Party leader at his residence on the outskirts of the capital, Kathmandu, the AP reports. They also arrested Ramesh Lekhak, the former home minister who has been accused of ordering authorities to fire on protesters. The arrests were made a day after a new government headed by rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah took office following a landslide win in a parliamentary election by his Rastriya Swatantra Party.

"This is not revenge against anyone, it is just the beginning of justice," Home Minister Sudan Gurung said in announcing the arrests on social media. An investigation by a commission established by the recent interim government called for punishment of up to 10 years in prison for Oli, Lekhak, and the chief of police at the time of the protests. Officers arriving in several trucks and wearing riot gear conducted the arrests at the men's homes before taking them to the Kathmandu District Police office. The arrests triggered the anger of Oli's supporters, and hundreds gathered near the prime minister's office later Saturday to demand that Oli be immediately released from custody. They chanted slogans against the new government, burned tires and scuffled with riot police who used batons to try clear the road blocked by the protesters. No major injuries were reported, but police said they detained seven protesters.