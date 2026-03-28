Houthis Jump Into Mideast Fray, Claim Missile Attack on Israel

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels claimed a missile launch toward Israel from Yemen early Saturday, their first since the Iran war in the Middle East started. The Israeli military said it intercepted the projectile, per the AP . The conflict, now marking its one-month anniversary, erupted after the United States and Israel attacked Iran, which retaliated with strikes against Israel and neighboring Gulf Arab states. The conflict has upended global air travel, disrupted oil exports, and caused fuel prices to soar. Iran's stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway, has also exacerbated the economic fallout of the war.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, a military spokesman for the Houthis, said in a statement aired Saturday morning on the rebels' satellite television network that the Houthis fired a barrage of ballistic missiles targeting what he described as "sensitive Israeli military sites" in southern Israel. The attack came hours after Saree signaled in a vague statement on Friday that the rebels would join the war. Sirens went off around Israel's southern city of Beersheba and the area near Israel's main nuclear research center as Iran and Hezbollah continued to fire on Israel overnight. Loud explosions also filled the air in Tel Aviv, and Israel's fire and rescue service said it was responding to 11 different impact sites across the metro area.

Saturday's assault calls into question whether the Houthis will again target commercial shipping traveling through the Red Sea corridor, as they did during the Israel-Hamas war, upending traffic in the Red Sea through which about $1 trillion worth of goods passed each year before the war. The rebels also fired drones at Israel. The Houthis have held Yemen's capital, Sanaa, since 2014 and so far had stayed out of the war, as the rebels have had an uneasy ceasefire for years with Saudi Arabia, which launched a war against the group on behalf of Yemen's exiled government in 2015. More here.