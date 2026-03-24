Traders Made Big Bets Minutes Before Trump Post

An unusual thing occurred just before President Trump made a big announcement about Iran on Monday: betting on oil contracts surged. Trading data reviewed by the BBC show a sudden spike in oil futures worth hundreds of millions of dollars in the quarter-hour before Trump declared that the US would delay strikes on Iranian energy facilities, a message that sent crude prices tumbling 14% within minutes. The well-timed bets, placed on both US benchmark WTI and Brent crude, exceeded typical Monday volumes at that hour, and similar spikes appeared in futures tied to major US and European stock indexes.

"My gut from watching markets for the last 25 years is this is really abnormal," a hedge fund trader tells the Financial Times. "It's Monday morning, there's no important data today, there aren't any Fed speakers you'd want to front run. It's an unusually large trade for a day with no event risk. ... Somebody just got a lot richer." One account placed a $32,000 bet and made more than $436,000.

The question is whether such traders made savvy predictions in a time of war, or acted on inside information. A White House spokesperson emphasized the latter is not tolerated, adding that "any implication that officials are engaged in such activity without evidence is baseless and irresponsible reporting." It was not immediately clear if regulators planned to launch an investigation.