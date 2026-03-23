One EU Country Has Started Rationing Fuel

Global tensions have spilled over into Europe's fuel market. Slovenia has become the first European Union member to formally ration gasoline and diesel, responding to price shocks and supply worries linked to US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliation in the Gulf, a hub for world energy flows, the BBC reports. Private motorists in Slovenia are now limited to buying 50 liters (about 13 gallons) of fuel per day, while businesses and farmers can purchase up to 200 liters. The rules will be enforced at the pump, with station staff tasked with turning away anyone trying to top up beyond the cap.

The curbs aren't just about domestic demand. Slovenia's regulated fuel prices — currently capped at $1.71 per liter for regular gasoline and $1.78 for diesel—are significantly lower than in neighboring Austria, where prices are edging toward $2.10 and $2.30 respectively. The gap has triggered a wave of "fuel tourism," as Austrian drivers cross the border to fill up, sometimes draining supplies at Slovenian stations. Hungarian oil firm MOL, a major regional operator, had already imposed a 30-liter limit of its own before the government stepped in.

Prime Minister Robert Golob insists the move is precautionary, not a sign of looming shortages. "Let me reassure you that there is enough fuel in Slovenia, the warehouses are full and there will be no fuel shortages," he said, while urging retailers to apply even tighter limits to foreign motorists. Still, some stations near the Austrian frontier have temporarily run dry, prompting bewildered reactions from local truckers who compared the situation to wartime conditions. Golob said Sunday that the military will be called in to help retailers move supplies, Reuters reports.