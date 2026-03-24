Report: Crown Prince Urges Trump to Intensify Iran War

Saudi Arabia's crown prince is reportedly telling US President Trump that now is not the time to hit pause on the Iran war. People briefed by American officials say Mohammed bin Salman has urged Trump in recent calls to press ahead with the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, framing it as a rare chance to weaken or even topple Tehran's hard-line government and reshape the region, per the New York Times . MBS, as he's known, has allegedly pushed for strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure and even floated putting US troops on the ground to take over key oil sites like Kharg Island—operations that military planners view as highly risky.

Trump, meanwhile, has publicly alternated between hinting at a diplomatic off-ramp and signaling further escalation; the White House declined to comment on his private talks. Saudi officials deny that bin Salman is lobbying to extend the war and insist the kingdom backs a negotiated end, saying its priority is defending against daily Iranian missile and drone attacks on oil facilities and cities.

Analysts note Riyadh fears both an empowered Iran and a collapsed one on its border, even as war-driven disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz batter oil markets and threaten the prince's Vision 2030 economic plan. The crown prince also assured Trump that surging oil prices as a result of the Middle East tumult is only temporary. The Times of Israel has more on how other Gulf nations that were similarly wary of war are now "pushing to keep the fight going," for similar reasons as the Saudis'.