Trump Changed Tune on Iran After Back-Channel Mediation: Sources

Before dawn Thursday, top diplomats from Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan huddled in the Saudi capital, scrambling to open a back channel to Iran's most powerful force, the Revolutionary Guard, officials tell the Wall Street Journal. Their pitch: a five-day pause in fighting and a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the oil chokepoint that's become the war's economic pressure valve. Those efforts reached Washington just as US President Trump—who had warned from Mar-a-Lago on Saturday that the US would "obliterate" Iran's power plants if the waterway wasn't reopened within 48 hours—was weighing military strikes. Two days later, he abruptly shelved that idea and publicly leaned into diplomacy. CNN has a similar article, and its sources say Gulf allies warned Trump that striking Iran's power plants would be a risky escalation.