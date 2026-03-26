FCC Blocks Future Imports of Home Wi-Fi Routers

Americans may soon find their next Wi-Fi upgrade stuck in regulatory limbo. The Federal Communications Commission has moved to effectively block most new consumer routers made abroad from entering the US, arguing they pose "unacceptable" national security and cybersecurity risks. The decision adds all foreign-made consumer-grade routers to the agency's Covered List, meaning the FCC will no longer sign off on the radio hardware those devices need to be legally imported, the Verge reports.

Existing routers aren't affected, and models that have already received FCC approval can keep coming into the country. But because nearly all consumer routers are manufactured overseas—including those designed by US companies—the ruling could sharply restrict what new models hit American shelves. To stay in the market, router makers now have two main options: obtain a "conditional approval" while convincing regulators they'll shift production to the US, or stop offering future products here, a route drone giant DJI has already taken under a similar ban.

The FCC's national security determination links foreign-made routers to cyber campaigns dubbed Volt, Flax, and Salt Typhoon, which targeted US infrastructure in sectors such as communications, energy, transportation, and water.

"Malicious actors have exploited security gaps in foreign-made routers to attack American households, disrupt networks, enable espionage, and facilitate intellectual property theft," the FCC said this week. The agency said routers in the US "must have trusted supply chains so we are not providing foreign actors with potential built-in backdoors to American homes, businesses, critical infrastructure, and emergency services," PC World reports.

Veteran telecom reporter Karl Bode, however, says the problem appears to be "lazy" telecom companies, not foreign routers. "When we looked at coverage of the Salt Typhoon hack, arguably one of the biggest attacks on America's cybersecurity infrastructure, one of the core problems wasn't foreign routers. It was a lack of oversight and regulation of telecom monopolies," Bode tells the Verge. "A lot of these monopolies had gotten so lax with their privacy and security standards that they forget to change default admin passwords on a lot of their routers."

"Consumers currently using covered routers in small and home offices do not need to do anything," the FCC said. The AP suggests that people who are considering updating their networking hardware should do so before stocks of approved routers run low. Almost all routers sold in the US are imported and when stocks run low, shortages and price hikes are expected.