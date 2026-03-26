Lukashenko Gives Kim a Rifle 'in Case Enemies Show Up'

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held talks in North Korea's capital on Thursday and signed a friendship and cooperation treaty. Lukashenko, who was in Pyongyang on a two-day official visit, hailed the document as "fundamental," and said that relations between the two countries are "entering a new stage," according to his press service. "Yes, we didn't have close cooperation, largely due to our own fault. But I am sincerely pleased to note that cooperation has now significantly intensified," Lukashenko said, per the AP .

Belarusian and North Korean officials also signed a number of other agreements and memorandums on cooperation in specific areas, such as education, healthcare, and agriculture. "In today's reality ... when the global powers openly ignore and violate international law, independent countries need to cooperate more closely," Lukashenko said. Lukashenko's press service quoted Kim expressing "solidarity and full support" for Belarus and speaking out "against unlawful pressure on Belarus from the West."

The two leaders exchanged gifts as well. Kim presented Lukashenko with a sword and a large vase bearing the image of the Belarusian leader, while Lukashenko gave Kim an assault rifle manufactured in Belarus, among other things. "Just in case enemies show up," Lukashenko said. Lukashenko and Kim last met in September 2025 in Beijing.