UK Tests Social Media Curfews, Time Caps for Teens

British teens are about to become test subjects in a government experiment on life with less scrolling. The UK's Department for Science, Innovation & Technology will run a six-week pilot study involving 300 teenagers, imposing different limits on social media use, after lawmakers rejected a nationwide under-16s ban, per CNBC. One group of parents will remove or disable selected apps using parental controls; another will cap popular platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat at one hour a day; a third will enforce a nighttime blackout from 9pm to 7am; a fourth group will face no restrictions. The trial feeds into a broader "digital wellbeing" review closing May 26 that has already garnered 30,000 responses from parents and children, per the BBC.