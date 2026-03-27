CEO Killed, Teen Son Hurt in Boating Hit-and-Run

An evening outing on Biscayne Bay turned deadly for a Miami-area CEO and his teenage son, and authorities say the boat that hit them kept going. Davide Veglia, 55, founder of ABTS Convention Services, was killed on Wednesday when a larger vessel slammed into the 7-foot dinghy he was riding in with his 14-year-old son off Miami Beach around 8:11pm, report NBC Miami and the New York Post. Both were pulled from the water and taken to a hospital, where Veglia was pronounced dead. The boy suffered a broken arm.