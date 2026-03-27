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hit-and-run

CEO Killed, Teen Son Hurt in Boating Hit-and-Run

Authorities are seeking a dark-blue 20- to 30-foot vessel after crash in Miami's Biscayne Bay
Posted Mar 27, 2026 9:50 AM CDT
CEO Killed, Teen Son Hurt in Boating Hit-and-Run
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/Demetrius Theune)

An evening outing on Biscayne Bay turned deadly for a Miami-area CEO and his teenage son, and authorities say the boat that hit them kept going. Davide Veglia, 55, founder of ABTS Convention Services, was killed on Wednesday when a larger vessel slammed into the 7-foot dinghy he was riding in with his 14-year-old son off Miami Beach around 8:11pm, report NBC Miami and the New York Post. Both were pulled from the water and taken to a hospital, where Veglia was pronounced dead. The boy suffered a broken arm.

Florida wildlife officers say they're searching for a 20- to 30-foot boat, possibly dark blue with a black hull and two outboard engines, seen leaving the area moments after the crash. Surveillance images show the craft heading north between 7:45pm and 8:15pm. Two teens onshore reported hearing the son's shouts for help and called 911. No arrests have been made, and investigators haven't named a suspect. Veglia, who launched his medical communications firm in 1995 as a 25-year-old international student, oversaw operations in Miami, San Francisco, Rome, and Belgrade. "I lost my best friend," longtime friend Joao Moraes tells the Post.

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