Suspected Long Island Serial Killer May Soon Cop a Plea

Rex Heuermann, the New York architect accused in the Gilgo Beach killings on Long Island, is expected to change his plea to guilty in connection with a string of murders dating back to the early 1990s, according to multiple outlets. Sources tell FOX 5 and the New York Post that prosecutors and Heuermann's defense attorney are discussing a deal that could see the Massapequa Park resident enter the plea at an April 8 court appearance. Heuermann, 62, has been indicted in seven murders involving women whose remains were found along Long Island's Ocean Parkway between 1993 and 2010, near the Gilgo Beach area, per Fox News.