Entertainment | obituary World According to Garp Star Dies at 79 Mary Beth Hurt took on all her roles in life with 'grace and a kind ferocity,' her daughter says By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Mar 30, 2026 2:05 PM CDT Copied Mary Beth Hurt appears at the 34th Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, FIle) Mary Beth Hurt, a Tony Award-nominated actor who starred on Broadway in Benefactors with Glenn Close and reunited with Close for the movie The World According to Garp, has died. She was 79. Hurt, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2015, died Saturday in New Jersey, according to her daughter, Molly Schrader. Hurt was the wife of filmmaker Paul Schrader and appeared in his movies Affliction and Light Sleeper, the AP reports. He had moved into Hunt's senior-living facility in 2023 to stay close to her. "She was an actress, a wife, a sister, a mother, an aunt, a friend," her daughter wrote in an Instagram post. She took on all those roles "with grace and a kind ferocity," Schrader wrote. "Although we're grieving there is some comfort in knowing she is no longer suffering and is reunited with her sisters in peace." The Iowa-born Hurt, who graduated from New York University's graduate theater studies program in 1969, earned three Tony nominations during her career, for performances in Trelawny of the Wells in 1975, Crimes of the Heart in 1981, and Benefactors in 1985, the AP reports. She was last on Broadway playing a nun in a revival of The House of Blue Leaves in 2011 with Ben Stiller and Edie Falco. "I've never been extremely comfortable playing the lead," she told the Hollywood Reporter in 2010. "I don't like the responsibility; there's a feeling that I have to be good. Besides, I found secondary parts much more interesting, especially when I was younger and the ingénue roles were pretty bland." Her movie credits include Six Degrees of Separation in 1993, Chilly Scenes of Winter in 1979, The Age of Innocence in 1993, Autumn in New York in 2000, The Exorcism of Emily Rose in 2005, The Dead Girl in 2006, Lady in the Water, also 2006, and Young Adult in 2011. She made her big-screen debut in Woody Allen's Interiors in 1978. Hurt was married to actor William Hurt from 1971 to 1982 and married Schrader in 1983. She is also survived by a son, Sam. Read These Next US may have fired a new type of missile in the Iran war. Lawmakers warn VPN use may let NSA spy on you. An unwanted hiking trend for women: the 'Alpine divorce.' 'Sovereign citizen' who ambushed, killed cops is now dead. Report an error