What to Know About the Artemis II Mission

NASA's fly-by is humanity's first trip to the moon in 54 years
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 31, 2026 2:36 PM CDT
What to Know About the Artemis II Mission
A full moon is seen shining over NASA's SLS (Space Launch System) and Orion spacecraft atop the mobile launcher in the early hours of Feb. 1, 2026, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.   (Sam Lott/NASA via AP, File)

It's humanity's first flight to the moon since 1972. In a throwback to Apollo, NASA's Artemis II mission will send four astronauts on a lunar fly-around. They'll hurtle several thousand miles beyond the moon, hang a U-turn, and then come straight back. No circling around the moon, no stopping for a moonwalk—just a quick out-and-back lasting less than 10 days. NASA promises more boot prints in the gray lunar dust, but not before a few practice missions. The test flight Wednesday by Artemis astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen is the first step in settling the moon this time around. Here's a snapshot of the Artemis II mission, via the AP:

  • The crew: The moon is about to welcome its first woman, first person of color, and first non-American. Koch already holds the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman. Glover, a Navy test pilot, was the first Black astronaut aboard the space station in 2020 and 2021. He also was one of the first astronauts to launch with SpaceX. The Canadian Space Agency's Hansen, a former fighter pilot, is the lone space rookie. Their commander is Wiseman, a retired Navy captain who lived aboard the space station in 2014 and later headed NASA's astronaut corps. They range in age from 47 to 50.
  • The Space Launch System: NASA's new SLS rocket stands 322 feet, shorter than the Apollo program's Saturn V rocket but more powerful at liftoff thanks to a pair of strap-on boosters. Atop the rocket is the Orion capsule carrying the astronauts.
  • The trip around the moon: After liftoff, the astronauts will spend the first 25 hours circling Earth in a high, lopsided orbit. They'll use the separated upper stage as a target, steering Orion around it as docking practice for future moonshots. Instead of fancy range finders, they'll rely on their eyes to judge the gap, venturing no closer than 33 feet to the stage. If all goes as planned, Orion's main engine will hurl the crew to the moon some 244,000 miles away. This free-return trajectory made famous in Apollo 13 relies on the moon and Earth's gravity, minimizing the need for fuel.

  • Trip, II: On flight day six, Orion will reach its farthest point from Earth as it sails 5,000 miles beyond the moon. After emerging from behind the moon, the crew will head straight home with a splashdown on flight day 10—nine days, one hour and 46 minutes after liftoff.
  • The flyby: The crew may behold never-before-seen regions of the lunar far side—with the moon appearing the size of a basketball at arm's length during the closest part of the six-hour flyby. They've been poring over maps and satellite images of the lunar far side and anticipate a photo frenzy. Their lunar mentor is NASA geologist Kelsey Young, who will monitor the flyby from Houston. "The moon is like such a unifying thing," she said. "What we're doing with this mission is going to bring that a little closer to everybody around the world."
  • Back to Earth: Like Apollo, the Artemis mission ends with a splashdown into the Pacific. All eyes will be on Orion's heat shield, the part of the spacecraft that took the biggest beating during 2022's test flight. Navy recovery ships will be stationed off the coast of San Diego.

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