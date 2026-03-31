Cops: Trio Made Quite a Scene Over Airline Baggage Fee

Three women refused to pay a baggage fee before running onto a plane and refusing to get off, prompting an evacuation and a dustup with police at Miami International Airport on Sunday, authorities say. Frontier staff allegedly flagged that the trio—identified as Nafisa Dockery, 30, and sisters Dionjana, 21, and Davana Cochran, 26—had paid for only one carry-on bag but tried to board a Philadelphia-bound flight with two, according to arrest reports cited by NBC Miami . After a reported argument at the gate, the women allegedly rushed past a restricted door, boarded without authorization, then refused to leave the plane.

Deputies soon informed them their boarding passes had been voided and ordered them off; the women allegedly refused to leave until the aircraft was cleared of other passengers. As they finally exited, Dockery allegedly spat on a Frontier employee, per WPLG. Outside the plane, the women allegedly resisted being handcuffed, leading to a struggle. A viral video ultimately showed the women being escorted away in handcuffs. Davana Cochran is heard threatening to "beat" someone, with an onlooker replying, "Enjoy prison, baby," per People. All three were charged with trespassing and resisting, with Dockery also charged with battery. The flight was delayed about an hour.