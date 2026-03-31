Tiger Woods' Arrest Affidavit Is Out

A newly released sheriff's report reveals Tiger Woods had hydrocodone pills in his pocket and bloodshot eyes after last week's car crash . The arrest affidavit says deputies found two white hydrocodone pills in the 50-year-old's pants pocket after his Friday crash in Martin County, Fla., reports CNN . Woods told a deputy he'd been looking at his phone and adjusting the radio when he failed to see that a pickup truck towing a trailer in front of him had slowed down; his Land Rover clipped the trailer and rolled onto its side. He said he hadn't been drinking but had taken "a few" prescription medications earlier that morning.

Sheriff John Budensiek said Woods showed "signs of impairment," and a deputy described him as sweating heavily, with bloodshot, glassy eyes, extremely dilated pupils, and lethargic movements. Because Woods said he'd had seven back surgeries and more than 20 operations on his leg, field sobriety tests were done while he was seated; he reportedly started exercises early, miscounted, and failed to follow some instructions. The deputy concluded he was not able to safely drive.

Woods was arrested around 3:12pm on misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence, property damage, and refusing to submit to a lawful test. A breath test at the jail showed 0.000 blood alcohol on both samples; he declined a urine test, notes ESPN. The incident echoes his 2017 DUI arrest, when prescription drugs, including hydrocodone, were found in his system. Woods' status for the upcoming Masters remains uncertain, but Golf Digest looks at how CBS might cover the elephant in the room in its broadcast.