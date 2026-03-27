Man Allegedly Posed as Porn Star to Scam Athletes

A Georgia man already convicted of ripping off celebrities through hacked Apple accounts is now accused of running an even darker scheme targeting NFL and NBA players. Federal prosecutors say 34-year-old Kwamaine Jerell Ford of Buford posed online as a well-known female adult film star and duped athletes into handing over their Apple IDs, passwords, and authentication codes by promising explicit videos, reports WSB . He also allegedly posed as an Apple customer service rep to help with obtaining the info. Once inside his victims' iCloud accounts, he allegedly grabbed credit and debit card data and spent thousands of dollars, according to a Justice Department release .

Dozens of athletes reportedly fell victim, and their agents have been notified, according to the Athletic. None have been publicly named. Another part of the allegations: Ford, again posing as a female porn star, is accused of convincing a female OnlyFans creator to have paid sex with athletes and to record the encounters. He did so by persuading the woman it would help with her modeling career, and he allegedly took a cut of the payments, say prosecutors. Ford faces 22 federal counts, including wire fraud, computer fraud, aggravated identity theft, and sex trafficking. He has pleaded not guilty.

Ford was previously convicted in 2019 for a scheme that hit more than 100 Apple accounts belonging to athletes and rappers, and funded roughly $325,000 in spending. The newer scheme started the very next year, say prosecutors. "While serving time for stealing credit card numbers from athletes and celebrities to fund his lifestyle, Ford allegedly engaged in the same conduct again," said US Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg.