This Easter Photo Op Didn't Go the Way It Was Supposed To

A Pittsburgh area mall's Easter photo op ended with handcuffs instead of candy for one New Jersey man, police say. CBS News reports that, according to authorities in Bethel Park, 36-year-old Shivakrishna Bera groped a woman working in a full-body Easter Bunny costume at the South Hills Village mall on Monday, per a criminal complaint cited by KDKA-TV. The woman told police that the suspect ignored her attempt to redirect his questions to an assistant, then touched her arm and upper chest and grabbed her breasts. The assistant said the man asked if the bunny was "a boy or a girl" and jammed his fingers into the costume's nose and mouth.
Police say mall security video helped them identify the suspect, who was found asleep in a nearby AMC theater. As officers detained him, he allegedly asked if the bunny was "the merchandise thing" near a Five Below and later said, "It's a doll, right?" After being told it was a person, he reportedly replied that his hand touched her "by mistake." The suspect also seems to regret having stopped to catch a film. "If I did not watch a movie here, I wouldn't have been caught," he's said to have lamented, per WPXI. He's been charged with indecent assault. The Smoking Gun notes he's being held on $10,000 bail, with a court hearing set for Thursday.