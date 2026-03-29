FBI Told to Look Again at Old Swalwell Accusations

FBI agents in California have been told to dust off a long-closed counterintelligence case involving Rep. Eric Swalwell, raising concerns in law enforcement that the material could be weaponized against a prominent opponent of President Trump. The Democrat is now a candidate for governor of California. Agents were instructed to pull extensive, partly classified files on Swalwell and Christine Fang—a suspected Chinese operative also known as Fang Fang—by early next week and apply only light redactions before sending them to senior officials in Washington, according to people familiar with the directive, the New York Times reports.

The original probe, launched more than a decade ago, examined Fang's fundraising help for Swalwell. It ended without charges, and in 2023 the House Ethics Committee also closed a review without action. Law enforcement officials say the FBI and Justice Department rarely air damaging investigative material about individuals who were never charged, and some suspect the push is a "political errand" to embarrass Swalwell. In a statement on Saturday, Swalwell accused Trump and FBI Director Kash Patel of trying to derail his gubernatorial bid, saying, "We now know the outrageous ends the White House will go to target political opponents."

Trump allies have long cited the Fang episode to claim Swalwell is compromised by Chinese intelligence—an allegation he denies, and officials note there's no evidence he knew of any wrongdoing. The move to release the files could mean the FBI is having trouble building a criminal case against Swalwell, per the Washington Post. An FBI spokesperson said there's nothing improper about its motives, saying, "This FBI, being the most transparent in history, prepares documents for numerous different reasons, including for release to different agencies and departments to further review investigations that may have been opened under previous administrations."