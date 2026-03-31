After Strange Candy Heist, a 'Master Class' in PR

It was, as Forbes notes, one of the most unusual cargo thefts in recent European memory. The reference is to the disappearance of 12 metric tons of KitKat bars en route from Italy to Poland by truck. And not just any KitKat bars, but ones specially shaped like Formula 1 cars as part of a promotion. As of Tuesday, the chocolate and the truck remain missing, but the Wall Street Journal sees something of a silver lining for Nestle: "promotional gold." The company has responded with well-received humor: "We've always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat—but it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 metric tons of our chocolate," it declared.