Woman Accused of Making Up Rape Story Is Cleared

(Newser) – Update: An explosive case involving allegations of gang rape has taken another turn. The Supreme Court in Cyprus has overturned the conviction of a British woman who was convicted of making up rape allegations in 2019, reports the AP. The woman initially told police that a group of Israeli men raped her in Cyprus while she was on vacation. She later retracted the claim, then retracted her own retraction, saying she had been coerced into giving it. She was nevertheless convicted of fabricating the story and received a four-month sentence, which was suspended upon appeal. An earlier story from December 2019 follows:

An unnamed British 19-year-old made an explosive claim in July: that she was gang-raped by 12 Israelis in a hotel room in Cyprus. On Monday she was found guilty of "public mischief," or lying to officials about the rapes—which she now maintains did happen. Inside a case that has been closely watched in Britain, Cyprus, and Israel:

The woman alleged that up to a dozen Israelis, who the New York Times reports were between the ages of 15 and 18, raped her on July 17 in the resort town of Ayia Napa. The AP reports she testified that she had been having sex with her boyfriend when the other men entered the room.

But 10 days later she retracted her allegations. Investigators said the retraction came after they noticed inconsistencies in what she said. She subsequently claimed that her statement was made under duress, that she got the impression she could be arrested if she didn't sign it, and that she "even feared for her life."